DeMarvion Overshown offers encouraging update on Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract

DeMarvion Overshown expected Micah Parsons to be with the Dallas Cowboys for many more years.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
”We know what we’ve got in Micah Parsons.”

Those were the words DeMarvion Overshown used when discussing Micah Parsons’ contract talks with the Dallas Cowboys.

Appearing as a guest on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Overshown said Parsons has been in and out of the building this offseason. That prompted Adams to ask for an update on Parsons’ negotiations.

MORE: Cowboys 3-round NFL mock draft: Roll the dice on potential reach

”I’m out of loop as much as you,” responded Overshown, stating that they don’t discuss the business side. He did, however, say the two have the same goal, which is to retire as Cowboys.

After being pressed by Adams, who said Overshown should have pull after convincing Jerry Jones to give him the number zero, Overshown said he plans on playing alongside Parsons “for years to come.”

"I plan on playing with Micah for years to come. We both want the same thing, to retire as Dallas Cowboys." — Overshown

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons rushes against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes against Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Taylor Moton / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Parsons is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is on the final year of his rookie contract. He’s expected to secure a deal similar to the one recently signed by Myles Garrett, which is an average of $40 million per season.

Dallas has been notorious for their slow pace in contract talks, but the news surrounding this one continues to be positive.

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

