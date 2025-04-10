DeMarvion Overshown offers encouraging update on Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract
”We know what we’ve got in Micah Parsons.”
Those were the words DeMarvion Overshown used when discussing Micah Parsons’ contract talks with the Dallas Cowboys.
Appearing as a guest on Up & Adams with Kay Adams, Overshown said Parsons has been in and out of the building this offseason. That prompted Adams to ask for an update on Parsons’ negotiations.
MORE: Cowboys 3-round NFL mock draft: Roll the dice on potential reach
”I’m out of loop as much as you,” responded Overshown, stating that they don’t discuss the business side. He did, however, say the two have the same goal, which is to retire as Cowboys.
After being pressed by Adams, who said Overshown should have pull after convincing Jerry Jones to give him the number zero, Overshown said he plans on playing alongside Parsons “for years to come.”
"I plan on playing with Micah for years to come. We both want the same thing, to retire as Dallas Cowboys." — Overshown
Parsons is entering his fifth season in the NFL and is on the final year of his rookie contract. He’s expected to secure a deal similar to the one recently signed by Myles Garrett, which is an average of $40 million per season.
Dallas has been notorious for their slow pace in contract talks, but the news surrounding this one continues to be positive.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname