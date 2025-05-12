Dallas Cowboys rookie gets dream NFL matchup immediately in Week 1
On Monday morning, the Dallas Cowboys' first opponent of the 2025 regular season was revealed, as the team will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening game of the NFL season.
The Cowboys will look to spoil the Eagles' first home game in front of an emotional crowd since winning the Super Bowl back in February.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys not ‘ready for the season’ yet, NFL analyst says
Playing the reigning champions will be a daunting task for the Cowboys. The Cowboys' first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tyler Booker, will especially have a long day at the office.
It's long been said, "To be the man, you got to beat the man." Well, Booker will get a chance to say that when Eagles star defensive lineman Jalen Carter is lined up on the opposite side of the ball.
Carter is coming off of his first Pro Bowl season; however, the former Georgia Bulldogs star has been a menace on the field in both of his seasons in the NFL.
Booker is no stranger to seeing talents like Carter. Both guys earned their stripes by playing in the physical SEC.
If Booker is looking for a statement, he will have his moment on the national stage in the first game of his professional career. This is how diamonds are made. The countdown to the big game has begun.
However, Booker will have to earn the starting guard position this summer. But something tells me he will be starting by September.
