Cowboys share graphic for 2025 NFL opener against Philadelphia Eagles
As is often the case, the Dallas Cowboys will be in the spotlight early during the 2025 NFL season.
With the schedule set to be released on Wednesday, the leaks are already coming through. That includes NBC announcing the Cowboys’ Week 1 opponent as they will kick off the season against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the Cowboys’ social media team is getting in on the fun. Shortly after the announcement, they shared a graphic to get fans excited for the showdown.
This is a huge opportunity for Dallas to assert themselves as contenders. They were defeated twice by the Eagles in 2024, by a combined score of 75-13.
A victory in Week 1 would give them some measure of revenge while allowing new head coach Brian Schottenheimer to make a statement.
Star pass rusher Micah Parsons would agree, as he quickly took to social media to share his excitement over the announcement.
It will be the first time since 2021 that Dallas starts the season against the defending champions. That year, they took on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, losing 31-29.
The Cowboys and Eagles will face off on Thursday, September 4, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. It's going to be a fun way to start the season.
