Cowboys Country

Cowboys rookie RB surprise inactive for opener vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have a few notable names that will be inactive for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are officially kicking off the 2025 NFL season on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

However, one notable fan favorite won't be on the field to make his NFL debut.

The Cowboys announced that rookie running back Jaydon Blue is one of seven inactives for the game, a surprise considering that Blue has been viewed as a potential early-season contributor

MORE: This underrated Dallas Cowboys player could become a breakout star

A fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Blue battled through an ankle injury during training camp before missing the first two preseason games. He eventually made his preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons, finishing the exhibition game with nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.

t
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue during the 2025 NFL Combine. / Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

It's unclear if Blue's absence is due to injury or not, but he wasn't listed on the injury report leading into the game, meaning the coaching staff likely made him a healthy scratch.

Cowboys Inactives tonight

Here is the full list of Cowboys inactives against the Eagles:

  • RB Jaydon Blue
  • LB Shemar James
  • DT Mazi Smith
  • OT Ajani Cornelius
  • OT Hakeem Adeniji
  • OG Trevor Keegan
  • DT Perrion Winfrey

In Blue's absence, the Cowboys will lean on Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, both of whom are entering their first game with Dallas. Sanders, a Penn State product, played four seasons with the Eagles.

MORE: 5 huge predictions for Cowboys' 2025 season, including surprising sack totals

As for Blue, he will likely have an impact for Dallas as the season progresses, though he will have to stay patient in the meantime.

The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off from Philadelphia at 7:20 p.m. CT.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?

NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?

3 biggest concerns for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 1 vs. Eagles

Cowboys land Parsons replacement, bulldozer RB in 2026 NFL mock draft

Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1

PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc

Published |Modified
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News