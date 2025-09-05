Cowboys rookie RB surprise inactive for opener vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys are officially kicking off the 2025 NFL season on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
However, one notable fan favorite won't be on the field to make his NFL debut.
The Cowboys announced that rookie running back Jaydon Blue is one of seven inactives for the game, a surprise considering that Blue has been viewed as a potential early-season contributor
A fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Blue battled through an ankle injury during training camp before missing the first two preseason games. He eventually made his preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons, finishing the exhibition game with nine carries for 25 yards and a touchdown.
It's unclear if Blue's absence is due to injury or not, but he wasn't listed on the injury report leading into the game, meaning the coaching staff likely made him a healthy scratch.
Cowboys Inactives tonight
Here is the full list of Cowboys inactives against the Eagles:
- RB Jaydon Blue
- LB Shemar James
- DT Mazi Smith
- OT Ajani Cornelius
- OT Hakeem Adeniji
- OG Trevor Keegan
- DT Perrion Winfrey
In Blue's absence, the Cowboys will lean on Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, both of whom are entering their first game with Dallas. Sanders, a Penn State product, played four seasons with the Eagles.
As for Blue, he will likely have an impact for Dallas as the season progresses, though he will have to stay patient in the meantime.
The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off from Philadelphia at 7:20 p.m. CT.
