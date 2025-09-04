5 huge predictions for Cowboys' 2025 season, including surprising sack totals
The Dallas Cowboys' season kicks off on Thursday night as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in prime time.
Dallas has had an eventful offseason, beginning with a change at head coach. Mike McCarthy is out and Brian Schottenheimer takes over, bringing in an entirely different approach.
MORE: Cowboys' injured superstar expected to play in Week 1 vs. Eagles
The Cowboys also made several changes to the roster, highlighted by the addition of George Pickens at receiver and the departure of pass rusher Micah Parsons, who was traded to the Green Bay Packers. Dallas is now ready to put the noise behind them and focus on the regular season.
They have a chance to prove themselves a legitimate threat this year, especially if these five huge predictions hold true.
Javonte Williams rushes for 1,000 yards
Dallas struggled to move the ball on the ground last year, but still saw Rico Dowdle break out with a 1,000-yard performance. Dowdle wasn't retained, however, as the Cowboys decided to use a committee approach with Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and Jaydon Blue as their trio.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys urged to trade first round bust to AFC franchise
While Sanders and Blue will get their opportunities, Williams is going to be the lead back. That's led to criticism, but he's a far more accomplished player than Dowdle was entering 2024. For that reason, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Williams record 1,000 yards, especially with the strength Dallas has in the middle of their offensive line.
Kaiir Elam leads Dallas Cowboys in interceptions
Dallas needed more depth at cornerback, so they rolled the dice on 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who didn't live up to his draft status with the Buffalo Bills. Throughout the offseason, he was a different player for the Cowboys.
Elam made more highlight-reel plays than any defender during training camp and will be allowed to keep that rolling in the regular season. This prediction is that he will thrive in his new setting and lead the Cowboys in interceptions.
George Pickens records 1,300 yards receiving
George Pickens has 2,841 yards receiving in three seasons, with a career high 1,140 in 2023. He did that with Kenny Pickett as his quarterback and no other legitimate receiving threat to take attention away from him.
MORE: Cowboys teammate gushes over George Pickens ability to open ‘whole field’
In Dallas, he has Dak Prescott throwing him the ball and CeeDee Lamb commanding attention. That's a perfect storm for Pickens, who sets a career-high with more than 1,300 yards during his contract year.
Two Cowboys defenders top 10 sacks
One of the reasons the Cowboys felt confident in trading Micah Parsons was their depth at defensive end. While no one on the roster can be the game-wrecker he is, they have plenty of talent, and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is confident he can get after the quarterback with this group.
MORE: Who will lead Dallas Cowboys in sacks during 2025 season?
What Dallas does with the picks will ultimately decide who wins the trade, but their defensive ends silence some of the doubters with veteran Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie Donovan Ezeiruaku each recording double-digit sacks in 2025.
Dak Prescott leads NFL in passing yardage
Another reason the Cowboys felt they could trade Parsons is their potentially explosive offense. A healthy Dak Prescott with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens could be downright nasty.
Most pundits seem ready to write off Prescott, but remember, he was the NFL MVP runner-up in 2023. Sure, he was off to a slow start in 2024, but Jerry Jones was the culprit as he allowed contract disputes for Prescott and Lamb to linger for far too long while forcing Mike McCarthy to head into the season as a lame duck.
A new coach, a younger and more powerful offensive line, and another 1,000-yard receiver should be the difference for Prescott, who leads the NFL in passing yards in this final huge prediction.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 1: Where do Cowboys land following shocking trade?
NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
3 biggest concerns for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 1 vs. Eagles
Cowboys land Parsons replacement, bulldozer RB in 2026 NFL mock draft
Dallas Cowboys open 2025 season with unflattering honor for Week 1
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc