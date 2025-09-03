Cowboys teammate gushes over George Pickens ability to open ‘whole field’
The Dallas Cowboys made headlines for trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, but that wasn’t their only blockbuster deal this offseason.
After Dallas decided against adding a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft, they were able to land George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. An explosive wideout who can stretch the field, Pickens is considered the missing piece in their aerial attack.
The only question was how he would fit in following a tumultuous run in Pittsburgh.
MORE: 3 bold predictions for Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 vs Eagles
According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Pickens has been a perfect fit and has only improved since arriving in Dallas. Teammates echo this statement, including tight end Jake Ferguson, who says Pickens opens up their offense.
“He opens up the whole field,” Ferguson said.
“He’s a threat as soon as you see him. You can’t double both (Pickens and Lamb). If you try, that just opens up so much more. Watching him just from camp, OTAs even, like the way he can contort his body in the air and make that catch, it’s unbelievable.”
As Ferguson says, defenses won’t be able to double cover both Pickens and CeeDee Lamb, not without leaving others free to do damage. That’s why Machota says the passing attack can go from solid to elite thanks to Pickens.
