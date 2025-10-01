Cowboys rookie report card for Tyler Booker proves team struck gold
The Dallas Cowboys were praised following the 2025 NFL Draft for finding incredible value with their rookie class. While several members of that rookie class have yet to take the field, one player who has is first-round pick Tyler Booker.
Booker started at right guard from Week 1 and was off to a hot start to his NFL career.
Unfortunately, Booker suffered a high-ankle sprain in Week 3, which will keep him out of action for the next few weeks.
Despite the injury, Booker has been receiving positive reviews through the first month of the season and was one of the top first-round picks in September.
Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report graded every first-round pick from the 2025 draft and Booker passed with flying colors, receiving a strong B.
"Booker is out with an ankle injury, and he had a mix of ups and downs—particular in pass protection—prior to going down in Week 3," he wrote. "There's still little reason to doubt his abilities, though."
Booker is a bully in the run game and was a big reason for the team's early success running the ball, which is already a major improvement over a year ago. There is some room for improvement with his pass blocking, but he will only get better and already sitting with a B is a promising sign.
Dallas has invested a lot on its offensive line in recent drafts, and Booker should be the next mainstay in the interior for years to come.
