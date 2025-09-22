Dallas Cowboys rookie OL Tyler Booker latest player to suffer injury
The Dallas Cowboys have had enough losses this week. First, the team was embarrassed in their Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Second, the team found out after the game that they would be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for at least two games as he suffered a high ankle sprain.
Now, news is coming out that the team will lose another key member of the offense to the same exact injury.
Clarence Hill of DLLS has reported that offensive lineman Tyler Booker could be out for 3 to 4 weeks with a high ankle sprain.
Fans who were hoping the injury bug would stay in 2024 were sadly mistaken. This team can't seem to escape the bad luck with injuries.
Losing Lamb is going to put a massive void in this offense. Booker's absence will hurt his development, as getting reps as a young player is vital to their success.
This is not the news the Cowboys want to hear before they welcome Micah Parsons back to AT&T Stadium this Sunday for a showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
It may not be the news anyone wanted, but it isn't something this coaching staff can dwell on. It's been said so many times that fans have to be sick of it, but it's time for the next man up mentality.
