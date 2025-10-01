Veteran Cowboys defender positive unit can be 'great' with slight improvements
The Dallas Cowboys will look to return to the win column in Week 5 against the New York Jets, but there is no denying the team has major issues that need to be fixed.
The biggest thing holding back the team from success is a stockpile of defensive failures, with the league's worst defense struggling to stop anyone.
While there are plenty of questions surrounding the defense, from scheme to overall talent, one player who believes in the unit is veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who signed with the team during the NFL offseason.
MORE: Dak Prescott uplifts Cowboys defense with positive message despite struggles
Thomas will be facing off against his former team on Sunday night, and has confidence that his current team can turn things around. Thomas thinks the Cowboys are knocking on the door of being great.
"It's really close," Thomas said, via DallasCowboys.com. "We fix some things up front and the back end as a team, and we're going to be a great team. And we are that great team right now, we just have to play like it, we have to execute like it.
"Everything that happened on the field was correctable. Things that we can get better at, things that we can fix. No panic button, the connection of this team is the most important thing, so stay connected, stay believing, don't let anything fracture and just keep going from that."
MORE: September proves the Cowboys should have kept Jourdan Lewis in the offseason
The Cowboys defense has shown very little life throughout the first month of the season, so hopefully, Thomas' confidence is shared by his teammates.
If the Cowboys defense can get it together and get some stops for Dak Prescott and the stellar offense, the team could pile up wins during the favorable October stretch. There's no better time to get things going in the write direction than against the winless Jets.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4
3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early NFL MVP frontrunners
Cowboys offensive weapon trio proving to be a fantasy football dream
Cowboys newcomer James Houston has been team's best defensive player
Cowboys predicted to sneak into NFL Playoffs despite slow start to season
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie