Veteran Cowboys defender positive unit can be 'great' with slight improvements

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is confident the defense can improve, and his former team, the New York Jets, presents a great opportunity.

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will look to return to the win column in Week 5 against the New York Jets, but there is no denying the team has major issues that need to be fixed.

The biggest thing holding back the team from success is a stockpile of defensive failures, with the league's worst defense struggling to stop anyone.

While there are plenty of questions surrounding the defense, from scheme to overall talent, one player who believes in the unit is veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, who signed with the team during the NFL offseason.

Thomas will be facing off against his former team on Sunday night, and has confidence that his current team can turn things around. Thomas thinks the Cowboys are knocking on the door of being great.

New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas takes a selfie with a fan before the start of the game against the New England Patriots
New York Jets defensive end Solomon Thomas takes a selfie with a fan before the start of the game against the New England Patriots / David Butler II-Imagn Images

"It's really close," Thomas said, via DallasCowboys.com. "We fix some things up front and the back end as a team, and we're going to be a great team. And we are that great team right now, we just have to play like it, we have to execute like it.

"Everything that happened on the field was correctable. Things that we can get better at, things that we can fix. No panic button, the connection of this team is the most important thing, so stay connected, stay believing, don't let anything fracture and just keep going from that."

The Cowboys defense has shown very little life throughout the first month of the season, so hopefully, Thomas' confidence is shared by his teammates.

If the Cowboys defense can get it together and get some stops for Dak Prescott and the stellar offense, the team could pile up wins during the favorable October stretch. There's no better time to get things going in the write direction than against the winless Jets.

NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas
NFL Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Solomon Thomas / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

