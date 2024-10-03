Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy draws inspiration from Jerry Rice
Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy is finally expected to get his shot in Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
After starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks was ruled out due to a knee infection he suffered following a procedure in New York, Flournoy will get his opportunity after landing on the inactive list through the first month of the season.
Flournoy shined in the preseason, but he has not taken a snap since.
Now that he will get his chance, Flo' is ready to go.
Flournoy, who switched his jersey number from No. 18 to No. 80 after the preseason, looks to draw on inspiration from Jerry Rice ahead of his expected NFL debut.
"Oh yeah," he said, per DallasCowboys.com. "Speaking of Jerry Rice, I'm 80, and he was number 80. And that's a big shoes to fill, but Jerry Rice is so dominant as a player and as a Hall of Famer, man, I want to do that. And he came from a small school just like I did."
Flournoy, who began his career at Central Missouri, made a stop at Iowa Western Community College before landing at Southeast Missouri State. His success ultimately led to the Cowboys selecting him in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Flournoy hopes his unconventional path to the NFL can help inspire others who may not get a shot with a blue-chip program.
"I want to inspire the people that come from small schools [to show] you can do it too," Flournoy added. "So being the next Jerry Rice, or being the only Ryan Flournoy is my goal — being a Hall of Famer and being 15, 20 years plus, and just respecting the game, man. So yes sir."
If he can bring that motivation and energy to the Cowboys offense, it's going to be exciting to see what he can do.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Flournoy finished his college career at Southeast Missouri State. Flournoy became a team captain in his first year with the RedHawks and totaled 61 catches for 984 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.
He missed time in his final season with a broken hand but still finished with 57 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns. He once again earned first-team All-OVC honors. Because of his success in his final two seasons, Flournoy received invitations to the Hula Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Scouting Combine, where he impressed scouts.
