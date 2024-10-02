Dallas Cowboys rookie Ryan Flournoy ready to put on a show in Week 5
The Dallas Cowboys will be thin at wide receiver for the team's Week 5 primetime showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Steel City.
On Wednesday, it was announced that veteran pass catcher Brandin Cooks, who is the team's No. 2 wide receiver, will be forced to miss the game due to a knee infection. Cooks developed the infection after a procedure on his right knee following the team's Week 4 win over the New York Giants.
A timeline for Cooks' return is uncertain at this time.
With Cooks sidelined, receivers Jalen Tolbert, Jalen Brooks, and rookie Ryan Flournoy will have more opportunities to make an impact in the passing game.
Flournoy spoke to the media following Wednesday news and made it clear that he is ready to put on a show.
"I am excited to show y'all. It's in here," Flournoy said while tapping his heart, per Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com. "It's in here. Y'all will see."
Flournoy turned heads during offseason workouts and continued to stand out during training camp and the preseason.
Because of his ability to spot the ball and pull it out of the air, Flournoy has been described as "Dez Bryant-like" by ESPN's Todd Archer.
The 6-foot-1, 202-pound Flournoy finished his college career at Southeast Missouri State. Flournoy became a team captain in his first year with the RedHawks and totaled 61 catches for 984 yards and seven touchdowns, earning first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors.
He missed time in his final season with a broken hand but still finished with 57 catches for 839 yards and six touchdowns. He once again earned first-team All-OVC honors. Because of his success in his final two seasons, Flournoy received invitations to the Hula Bowl, East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl, and NFL Scouting Combine, where he impressed scouts.
