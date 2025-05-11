Cowboys rookies share best advice from their moms on Mother's Day
The Dallas Cowboys' impressive 2025 NFL draft class got their "welcome to the NFL" moments last weekend after going through rookie minicamp.
This weekend, they get to enjoy some free time and hopefully spend some time with their families to celebrate Mother's Day before returning to The Star for OTAs and mandatory minicamp in the coming weeks.
While the rooks were at the team facility for rookie minicamp, they took some time to speak with the Cowboys' social media team for this exact moment.
MORE: Cowboys Day 2 draft pick named rookie who could 'exceed expectations'
The rookies shared the best advice they ever received from their moms for a heartwarming Mother's Day tweet.
From "be yourself" to "always move like someone is watching" and "put God first," the new Cowboys moms seem to have the group of potential stars on the right path.
MORE: Promising Cowboys draft pick gets NFLPA Rookie Premiere invite
Dallas' rookie class has been hyped and highly-rated after landing several value picks throughout the seven rounds, and there are a handful of players who could make an immediate impact from Day 1.
While it will be exciting to see all of the players get acclimated to the NFL, for now, they deserve to enjoy the moment with their loved ones before strapping on the helmet and ramping up the work.
But when it is time to get back on the field, we can't wait to see what they bring to the table.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 Cowboys named among NFL players with ‘most on the line’ in 2025
3 former Cowboys players Dallas will face during 2025 NFL season
Cowboys Day 2 draft pick named rookie who could 'exceed expectations'
Dak Prescott poised to make Cowboys history during 2025 NFL season