Cowboys rumored to be interested in another uninspiring coaching candidate
Dallas Cowboys fans have gone through a lot over the past year.
After sitting through the least active offseason in recent memory, they watched their team limp to a 7-10 finish with several stars ending the season on the IR. Now, they’ve had to sit back and watch as Jerry and Stephen Jones zero in on Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach.
MORE: Cowboys are about to 'cross the finish line' on head coaching hire
Just as fans were ready to throw in the towel, a slight reprieve seemed possible with Josina Anderson saying there’s a mystery candidate Dallas is considering. Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear as if the Jones family is digging deep with this one either as Josh Liles of Pro Football Post claims Rich Bisaccia is the coach they’ve spoken with.
Ed Werder believes Bisaccia is in play as well, calling it “an interesting development.”
Bisaccia is a well-respected coach who worked under Jason Garrett. That means he crosses off the most important prerequisite for Jones — the Cowboys know him.
MORE: What does Jerry Jones 'prioritize' in new Dallas Cowboys head coach?
He’s also put together a more impressive resume than Schottenheimer, including a decent run as the interim coach for the Raiders.
Even so, it’s just another candidate that only Jones is interested in. Which is becoming an all too familiar feeling.
