Colin Cowherd loses his mind over potential Cowboys head coaching hire
Fans who were ready to see the end of the Mike McCarthy era surely regret getting their wish. The Dallas Cowboys had one of the least impressive collections of candidates when they hired McCarthy in 2020, but then took things to another level in 2025.
While they started fine with Robert Saleh as an early candidate, Jerry and Stephen Jones quickly went off the rails and locked in on Brian Schottenheimer.
MORE: Dak Prescott may have just endorsed Cowboys' next head coach
Now after two long interviews with the man who served as their offensive coordinator the past two seasons, it appears they’re ready to make him a first-time head coach. That’s gone over like a lead balloon among the fan base, and Colin Cowherd would agree with their pessimistic feelings.
Cowherd, who recently ethered the Jones family for ruining the Cowboys, couldn't understand how they've landed on Schottenheimer as a candidate — let alone the favorite. He claimed that this proves that "We are watching the fall of a great American institution."
Cowherd wasn't just saying this as a way to rip on the Cowboys. Instead, he looked at Schottenheimer's career bio which is far from impressive.
MORE: Micah Parsons' brother rips Cowboys, Jerry Jones' Ben Johnson failure
As he stated, there are several lateral moves with no promotions. He added that Schottenheimer has never been a head coach or a candidate for a head coaching position before adding that his main qualification for this opening is that "Jerry likes him."
The hardest truth from Cowherd was when he stated that "7-10 football teams don't move off a coach and then hire the offensive coordinator who didn't call plays."
He finished his rant by saying this is no longer America's Team and with the Houston Texans improving in recent years, they might not even be Texas' team.
