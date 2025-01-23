Cowboys Country

Cowboys are about to 'cross the finish line' on head coaching hire

It looks like Jerry Jones is closing in on naming the next Dallas Cowboys head coach.

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer during training camp. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys Nation, you may want to close your eyes.

The team's head coaching search made a turn for the worst shortly after the initial buzz linking Deion Sanders to the vacancy following Mike McCarthy's departure.

Since the Coach Prime buzz died down, the buzz within The Star turned to a blast from the past.

Jerry Jones and company have seemingly zeroed in on Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who the team parted ways with just a couple of years ago, and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, who led the offense under the head coach who just left town.

As it currently stands, Schottenheimer is the front-runner for the job and could be hired by the end of the week.

Nothing fires up a fan base than more of the same after failing to miss the players after an offseason that lacked any major free agency pickups and season that exposed the team for a lack of depth on the roster.

Why would Jerry Jones favor Schottenheimer as the next head coach? It's simple.

Brian Schottenheimer, Dak Prescott, Deuce Vaughn, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, quarterback Dak Prescott, and running back Deuce Vaughn celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones wants a man who will not steal the spotlight from him while allowing the owner/general manager to put his personal favorites on the staff. We're looking at you, Jason Witten.

Surely Cowboys Nation will respond to the news and potential in a cool, calm, and collected way.

