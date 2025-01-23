Cowboys fans throwing in the towel before new HC is announced
No matter what someone may tell you, the Dallas Cowboys are still America's team. The fanbase is the largest of any team in the NFL.
Being the largest fanbase means that, more than likely, Dallas fans may be the most emotional. This is why the latest head-coaching news has Cowboys Nation spinning.
MORE: Colin Cowherd loses his mind over potential Cowboys head coaching hire
Reports are coming in that the Cowboys may choose current offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer as the next head coach,
A decision that already has the fanbase throwing in the towel before next season.
We have fans announcing a total boycott of the team if Schottenheimer is announced as the next head coach of the franchise.
It's always a good idea to get out in front of a mess; however, Cowboys fans are seemingly not even going to give Schottenheimer the time to make his own mess.
There's no need to check the temperature of this fanbase right now; it is at a boiling point. No one seems to want this hire other than the Cowboys front office.
However, if this does turn out to be a great hire, there will be plenty of crow to go around. But Cowboys Nation won't be worried about eating that; all they want to see is a winner.
Where do you stand with the potential hire of Schottenheimer?
