Cowboys running out of time on intriguing fifth-year contract option
The Dallas Cowboys wrapped up their 2025 rookie class over the weekend, but now face a deadline for a recently acquired player who was selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Players who were selected in the first round have until May 1 for NFL teams to exercise their fifth-year options. If teams do not pick up the option, the players would become unrestricted free agents following the 2025 season.
Dallas has two players who were drafted in the first round of the 2022 draft: All-Pro offensive lineman Tyler Smith and defensive back Kaiir Elam, who the team acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills on March 12.
At the beginning of NFL Draft Weekend, the Cowboys exercised their option on Smith, according to Todd Archer of ESPN.
Now, it is up to Dallas to decide if they want to make a commitment for Elam or give him a test run in 2025 before deciding whether he could be a part of the future.
The deadline for Elam falls on Thursday of this week.
Dallas acquired Elam and a sixth-round pick from Buffalo in exchange for a fifth-round and seventh-round pick.
During his time with the Bills, Elam has recorded 76 tackles, six pass deflections, two interceptions, and a fumble recovery.
Considering Dallas' approach to handling contracts, it's unlikely the Cowboys will pick up Elam's option before Thursday's deadline.
