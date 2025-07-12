Cowboys' defensive starter could be surprise training camp roster cut
The Dallas Cowboys defense has the potential to take a major leap forward during the 2025 NFL season with its offseason additions through free agency and the NFL Draft. Of course, the team will need to stay healthy throughout the year.
Once the unit gets back to full strength, there is no denying the talent.
One surprise for Dallas throughout OTAs and minicamp was the emergence of undrafted free agent Alijah Clark. Clark immediately impressed the coaching staff with his skill set, and he is considered a dark horse to make the team's 53-man roster.
Unfortunately for six-year veteran Donovan Wilson, one of the Cowboys' starting safeties, that means he is in danger of becoming a surprise training camp roster cut.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram shared his look at the defensive backfield in Dallas and listed Wilson as one of the players on the bubble, and salary cap savings could be a motivator.
"Despite being one of the longest tenured players on the team and a mainstay in the defensive backfield over the last six seasons, Donovan Wilson has young players gunning for his spot in 2025," Harris wrote.
"Entering a contract year, the Cowboys could decide to cut ties with Wilson and save $7 million in cap space going into the season. After an offseason cleanup surgery in his knee kept him out for most of OTAs and minicamp, Wilson will need to hit the ground running in training camp to thwart off competition quickly closing in behind him."
Wilson's absence from OTAs and minicamp opened the door for Clark to shine, so it's going to be a battle to watch when training camp begins on Monday, July 21. If Clark continues to impress at a high level while Wilson takes time to get up to speed, it could be the end of the road for one of the longest-tenured Cowboys.
