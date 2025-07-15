Cowboys’ DeMarvion Overshown cracks top-10 off-ball linebacker rankings
During his rookie season with the Dallas Cowboys, DeMarvion Overshown was standing out as a potential playmaker during training camp. Unfortunately, he never made it to the regular season after tearing his ACL.
Overshown fought his way back in 2024, and was a nightmare for opposing offenses. He made plays against the run and pass as he emerged as their best defender not named Micah Parsons.
MORE: Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer blasted in NFL head coach rankings
Again, Overshown’s season ended in injury after he tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL in Week 14. While he was frustrated about his season ending prematurely, Overshown still made his mark on the NFL.
That’s evident by his placement in ESPN’s poll of executives, coaches, and scouts, who voted Overshown the eighth-best off-ball linebacker in the league.
Overshown was praised for his explosiveness, but as Jeremy Fowler stated, the voters were concerned about his injury history.
”Multiple voters have serious concerns about whether Overshown can maintain a consistent NFL career because of the damage already done. But his body of work in less than a full NFL season was strong: 90 tackles, 5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery. He led the top 10 in average distance run on tackles (18.9 yards).” — Fowler, ESPN
Overshown hopes to be back by Thanksgiving this year. If he’s anywhere close to as effective as he was in year two, he’s going to climb these rankings. That said, the concerns are valid considering the significance of the injuries he’s already had to battle.
