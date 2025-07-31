Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason
The Dallas Cowboys were the fourth-lowest spending team early in the NFL free agency signing period this offseason, but that wasn't because the team is lacking salary cap space.
Dallas still has $32.2 million in available cap space, which ranks just outside of the top 10 in the league.
MORE: ESPN host rips network for Cowboys coverage, hanging onto Jerry Jones' every word
Sure, it would be nice to have a surplus like the New England Patriots with their $60 million or the Detroit Lions and their $51.4 million, but the Cowboys' current situation is just fine.
The Cowboys enter the preseason with the 11th-most available cap space in the league at just over $32 million, but they could free up some space by restructuring deals, signing extensions, and the yearly cap casualties.
A full look at the current salary cap space for all 32 teams can be seen below, via Spotrac.
NFL salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
New England Patriots $60 million
Detroit Lions $51.4 million
Cincinnati Bengals $47.9 million
San Francisco 49ers $47.6 million
Las Vegas Raiders $38.2 million
Arizona Cardinals $37.9 million
Tennessee Titans $35.4 million
Seattle Seahawks $35.2 million
New York Jets $34.2 million
Pittsburgh Steelers $34 million
Dallas Cowboys $32.2 million
Los Angeles Chargers $32 million
Green Bay Packers $31.3 million
Philadelphia Eagles $30.8 million
Tampa Bay Buccaneers $29.4 million
Denver Broncos $26.6 million
Minnesota Vikings $25.7 million
New Orleans Saints $22.8 million
Cleveland Browns $22 million
Washington Commanders $22 million
Carolina Panthers $20.5 million
Los Angeles Rams $20 million
Indianapolis Colts $19.8 million
Jacksonville Jaguars $19.3 million
Baltimore Ravens $17.5 million
Kansas City Chiefs $17.4 million
Chicago Bears $13.8 million
Miami Dolphins $12.3 million
Houston Texans $11 million
Atlanta Falcons $5.3 million
New York Giants $4 million
Buffalo Bills -$740,208
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Cowboys rookie on roster bubble kicked out of practice for fighting
Cowboys rookie RB 'figuring it out,' impressing Brian Schottenheimer in camp
Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc