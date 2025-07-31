Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space entering 2025 NFL preseason

The Dallas Cowboys nearly crack the top 10 of the most available salary cap space in the NFL ahead of the start of the 2025 NFL preseason.

The Dallas Cowboys were the fourth-lowest spending team early in the NFL free agency signing period this offseason, but that wasn't because the team is lacking salary cap space.

Dallas still has $32.2 million in available cap space, which ranks just outside of the top 10 in the league.

Sure, it would be nice to have a surplus like the New England Patriots with their $60 million or the Detroit Lions and their $51.4 million, but the Cowboys' current situation is just fine.

The Cowboys enter the preseason with the 11th-most available cap space in the league at just over $32 million, but they could free up some space by restructuring deals, signing extensions, and the yearly cap casualties.

A full look at the current salary cap space for all 32 teams can be seen below, via Spotrac.

NFL salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases

New England Patriots $60 million

Detroit Lions $51.4 million

Cincinnati Bengals $47.9 million

San Francisco 49ers $47.6 million

Las Vegas Raiders $38.2 million

Arizona Cardinals $37.9 million

Tennessee Titans $35.4 million

Seattle Seahawks $35.2 million

New York Jets $34.2 million

Pittsburgh Steelers $34 million

Dallas Cowboys $32.2 million

Los Angeles Chargers $32 million

Green Bay Packers $31.3 million

Philadelphia Eagles $30.8 million

Tampa Bay Buccaneers $29.4 million

Denver Broncos $26.6 million

Minnesota Vikings $25.7 million

New Orleans Saints $22.8 million

Cleveland Browns $22 million

Washington Commanders $22 million

Carolina Panthers $20.5 million

Los Angeles Rams $20 million

Indianapolis Colts $19.8 million

Jacksonville Jaguars $19.3 million

Baltimore Ravens $17.5 million

Kansas City Chiefs $17.4 million

Chicago Bears $13.8 million

Miami Dolphins $12.3 million

Houston Texans $11 million

Atlanta Falcons $5.3 million

New York Giants $4 million

Buffalo Bills -$740,208

