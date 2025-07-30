ESPN host rips network for Cowboys coverage, hanging onto Jerry Jones' every word
If it weren't for the Dallas Cowboys, sports debate and talk shows may just go out of business, especially during the NFL offseason and preseason. During the season, the non-stop coverage continues because everyone either loves or hates the Cowboys.
After all, they are America's Team.
So, every time that Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones or his son, EVP Stephen Jones, speaks to the media, it makes headlines -- more so when it involves contract drama and your superstar player.
Networks like ESPN have been providing nonstop coverage of the Cowboys and their Micah Parsons saga, but Michael Wilbon is sick of it. Wilbon, who hosts ESPN's Pardon the Interuption, called out the very network he works for on how they handle Jerry and the 'Boys.
Wilbon went scorched Earth, making it clear that couldn't care less about anything that comes out of Jerry Jones' mouth.
"There’s nothing Jerry Jones says that I pay any attention to. Nothing," Wilbon said. "Because the point of trying to decipher what he says and assign meaning to it is a damn waste of time, and I don’t have that much. Jerry Jones likes to hear himself talk. He likes to talk. He likes to stand in a room with reporters and talk. I’m sure if there’s nobody in the room, he’d stand there and talk."
He then took a direct shot, saying, "The Cowboys, they’re not in the big action late. They’re not relevant in January. So he could be hurting his team while he’s doing it. Again, I don’t care about that because I don’t care about the Cowboys, even though I know most of the programming on this network is devoted to Jerry Jones and the Cowboys."
Ouch. Tell us how you really feel. You have to give it to Wilbon, though, because he's right. The Cowboys haven't won anything of note in 29 years, but the networks still treat the team like they're the defending Super Bowl champions.
Heck, ESPN has spent more time talking about the Cowboys than the Philadelphia Eagles, who are the actual reigning champs.
Don't expect anything to change, though, because the Cowboys get the ratings. And a lack of winning the Big Game hasn't changed that, so why would ESPN change its approach?
