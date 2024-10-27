Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers live stream: How to watch online
The 2024-25 NFL regular season is in full swing and this week the Dallas Cowboys return for their bye. Dallas heads out West for a primetime showdown with the San Francisco 49ers, who have beaten the Cowboys in each of the past three seasons.
San Francisco sits at a disappointing 3-4 on the season with a 2-2 record at home, while the Cowboys emerge from their bye week at 3-3. Dallas' last outing was an embarrassing loss at home against the Detroit Lions.
The good news for Cowboys Nation is the team is a perfect 3-0 on the road.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
Entering Sunday night's game, the 49ers are solid five-point favorites over the visiting Cowboys, while the over/under is set for 47.5 total points.
All of the information you need to watch the Week 8 primetime clash can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. 49ers Viewing Info & Details
Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Santa Clara, California
Venue: Levi's Stadium
TV Info: NBC, Peacock
Betting Odds: 49ers -5 | O/U: 47.5
How To Watch Sunday Night Football Online
Want to watch Sunday Night Football live on your computer screen or live stream to your television? Well, good news, friends: we have you covered! The game will be available live on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.
Peacock Premium costs just $7.99 a month and includes live coverage from NBC networks, WWE programming, Premier League, cycling, Pro Motocross, and NTT IndyCar Series—plus all of our Premium movies, TV shows, and more.
Peacock Premium Plus, which features no ads, is $13.99 a month or $139.99 annually.
How to watch Sunday Night Football on Phone, TV, Tablet
You can also watch Sunday Night Football through YouTube TV. The service features more than 100 channels with no annual contracts. If you are a new subscriber, a seven-day free trial is available.
