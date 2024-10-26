CeeDee Lamb gives honest answer about his slow start to the season
CeeDee Lamb has been under a microscope since the offseason. A long contract dispute with the Dallas Cowboys led to a holdout and Lamb wasn't signed until right before Week 1.
Following his late arrival, he's struggled to put up the numbers we saw last year. That led to criticism from Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who said the wide receivers needed to perform better. He singled out Lamb, saying he has to improve his route-running.
MORE: Cowboys rank at bottom of NFL in another shocking stat; this one's OK
To his credit, Lamb spoke with former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett said he took this as constructive criticism. He also didn't hold back when discussing his slow start. When Garrett asked if the absence from camp had anything to do with Prescott and Lamb not being "quite as aligned," the Pro Bowl wideout said "Absolutely."
Lamb signed a four-year deal worth $136 million on August 26, two days after the team's preseason finale. Throughout the offseason, there were complaints that Jerry Jones was allowing the holdout to drag on for too long. Jones, who loves any type of attention, might have been allowing this to happen to keep his team in the news cycle.
In the end, he only hurt himself. Jones clumsily tried to explain away the holdout, saying it didn't matter since Lamb doesn't play in the preseason. But it's not the preseason that matters. Training camp matters. That's when players knock off the rust, or at least when they should.
By letting the situation get as bad as it did, Jones forced Prescott and Lamb to knock off the rust during the season, which is what we've seen take place. The good news is that the two players are intent on getting things ironed out and back on track.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 4-round mock draft: Playmaking WR kicks off impressive haul
Cowboys vs. 49ers: 3 keys to victory for Week 8
Dallas Cowboys vs 49ers injury report, Week 8: Friday, October 25
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?