Cowboy Roundup: Dallas' Scorigami history; Last-minute roster moves
Good morning, Cowboys Nation. The Dallas Cowboys will take the field for a regular season game in four days. But, tomorrow, the 2024 NFL season officially kicks off, so it's a great time to be a football fan.
Everyone is still hanging onto hope that the Cowboys and Dak Prescott can agree to a deal before the season begins, but the clock is ticking, and scary hours are closing in.
But, we will try to keep things positive and not dampen the mood.
While we wait for the start of the season, let's check out some of the headlines making the rounds. Indulge.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys drop first unofficial depth chart of regular season
Dallas Cowboys’ Scoragami history
Scorigami is a fascinating part of football history, marking final scores that have never happened before in NFL history. When looking at the Cowboys franchise history throughout the years, the team has produced 416 different final scores.
InsideTheStar.com takes an in-depth look at the Cowboys' history of final scores and their records for each of those final results.
Last-minute roster moves
The Cowboys have made some last-minute roster moves ahead of the 2024 NFL season, with defensive end Viliami Fehoko and wide receiver David Durden both being waved.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys contract negotiations hold up revealed... Dallas Cowboys disrespected by NFL Network playoff predictions... Cowboys named 'most unstable NFL franchise' by multiple agents... Cowboys legend weighs in on Dak Prescott’s contract situation... Cowboys would agree with NFL poll, Eagles fans are the absolute worst... DeMarcus Lawrence makes shocking revelation about third-year in NFL... Cowboys rookie standout reveals 'superpower' ahead of 2024 season... Will 2024 season be Mike McCarthy's swan song no matter outcome?