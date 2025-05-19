Cowboys select game-changing defensive lineman in 2026 NFL mock draft
Even with as much grief as the Dallas Cowboys take, it's hard to find anyone who can bash on their work in the NFL draft.
They don't get every pick right, but they rarely miss — and they know how to find talent in every round. This season was no different with some of their most exciting prospects being selected after Round 1.
Still, the first round is the money round, and the Cowboys hit the jackpot in a recent 2026 NFL mock draft from Pro Football Network's Brentley Weissman. In his early 3-round mock, he has the Cowboys taking Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods.
"It’s not often you see a 315-pound player line up outside at defensive end, but that’s exactly what Peter Woods did last season. Woods is a massive player who has rare size and strength. While he will kick back inside to tackle his more natural position, the fact that he showed enough to win off the edge should excite NFL decision-makers," Weissman wrote. "Dallas loves to draft in the trenches in the first round, and I see no reason that changes here. Woods can come in and be an instant impact player in year one along this defensive front."
Woods will likely be a defensive tackle at the next level but lining up on the edge in certain packages isn't a bad idea. With Osa Odighizuwa under contract for four years, this selection might not make sense but being able to move Woods around will make it possible.
It could also finally give the Cowboys the dominant defensive line they've been searching for.
