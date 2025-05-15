Colin Cowherd roasts Cowboys, comparing them to U2’s annoying iPhone album
Every year, the Dallas Cowboys are featured heavily in prime-time games, and that's the case again in 2025. Following the NFL schedule release, it was confirmed that America's Team will have six night games in addition to their two holiday showings.
Dallas hosts an annual Thanksgiving Day game and will take on the Kansas City Chiefs this year. They'll also play on Christmas Day against the Washington Commanders.
All of this is simply too much for Colin Cowherd to deal with.
The outspoken pundit went on a rant against the league for scheduling the Cowboys in so many prime-time games. He attacked their presence on the season opener, saying they always lose to the Eagles, adding, "I don't need to see that game."
He then took aim at them hosting the Chiefs on Thanksgiving by stating, "Andy Reid and Mahomes against Dak off a second surgery and Brian Schottenheimer doesn't scream fascinating."
Cowherd then went for the knockout punch, comparing Dallas to the U2 album that the entire world couldn't delete no matter how hard they tried. "Remember when Apple inserted the U2 album on your iPod? And you didn't want it and couldn't get rid of it? That's what I feel about the Cowboys."
Well, the joke is on you, Colin. U2's album, "Songs of Innocence," wasn't forced on our iPods. It was iPhones in 2014.
And while I might have spent countless hours googling ways to get Bono off my iPhone 10, fans are tuning in to watch Dallas — whether Cowherd likes it or not.
The NFL is a massive money maker that doesn't make many mistakes with marketing. That includes putting Dallas in the spotlight. Sure, just as many haters are tuning in as there are fans, but those are still eyeballs — and it still means more revenue for the league.
Cowherd might claim he wants to see Dallas less, and attempt to say it's because the league is forcing them on fans. To counter that, I would ask how many more views his rants against the Cowboys get compared to when he talks about any other franchise.
