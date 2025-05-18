Dallas Cowboys' returning defender projected to be major bust in 2025
Injuries were a problem for the Dallas Cowboys throughout the 2024 season. Star players such as Dak Prescott, Zack Martin, Trevon Diggs, and DeMarcus Lawrence saw their seasons end prematurely as they were sent to the IR.
In addition to established stars, the Cowboys saw lost Sam Williams who was on the verge of a breakout campaign.
Williams was set for an increased role following the departure of Dante Fowler Jr. and Dorance Armstrong. During his first two seasons in the NFL, Williams had 48 tackles and 8.5 sacks, leading to excitement over his prospects.
Unfortunately, Williams suffered a torn ACL during training camp and missed the entire year. Executive vice president Stephen Jones recently expressed his excitement over Williams' return to health, but the depth around him suddenly looks much different.
Not only did Fowler return, but the Cowboys signed Payton Turner and selected Donovan Ezeiruaku in the 2025 NFL draft. Throw in the presence of Micah Parsons and Marshawn Kneeland and Mike Clay believes Williams will hardly see the field.
In his 2025 projection, the ESPN insider has Williams taking just 54 snaps with four tackles.
Williams entered the league as an athletic phenomenon. He stands 6-foot-4 and 261 pounds and ran a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash. That speed led to him playing gunner on special teams, something unheard of from defensive ends.
Even with that talent, Clay doesn't believe Williams will contribute in 2025, which will cost him a lot of money as he enters free agency in 2026.
