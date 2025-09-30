Cowboys' September stat leaders prove offseason signings were strong
There were significant changes made to the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff and roster for the 2025 NFL season.
Dallas is ushering in a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who is replacing Mike McCarthy after four seasons. That led to some roster tweaks, but the biggest move was trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Kenny Clark reveals major detail holding back defense
Through four games, the Cowboys are 1-2-1 and the jury is still out on their changes. While we still don’t know if the moves will be seen as positive in the long run, we know what was accomplished in September. That said, here’s a look at which players are leading the way statistically following the first month of the season.
Dallas Cowboys offensive leaders
Dak Prescott leads the team in every passing statistic with 1,119 yards and six touchdowns while completing 72.9 percent of his attempts. Here are the rest of the offensive leaders:
- Receptions: Jake Ferguson, 34
- Receiving Yards: George Pickens, 300
- Receiving TDs: George Pickens, 4
- Yards Per Reception: KaVontae Turpin, 14.5
- Rushing Yardage: Javonte Williams, 312
- Rushing TDs: Javonte Williams, 4
- Yards Per Attempt: Miles Sanders (5.9)
Dallas Cowboys defensive leaders
- Tackles: Jack Sanborn, 32
- Tackles for Loss: Reddy Steward, Marshawn Kneeland, James Houston, 3 each
- Sacks: James Houston, 2
- Pass Deflections: Donovan Wilson, 2
- Interceptions: Donovan Wilson, 1
- Forced Fumbles: James Houston, 1
- Fumble Recoveries: James Houston, 1
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc