‘Best version’ of Dak Prescott earns elite grade despite Cowboys tie
It was a frustrating ending for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4 as they wound up tying with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Dallas withstood a 13-0 start for Green Bay and fought back, but their defense couldn’t protect their lead. Now sitting at 1-2-1, the Cowboys are still trying to figure out how to slow down opposing teams.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' disappointing Week 4 tie
What they don’t need to work on is the performance of their signal caller. Dak Prescott has been lights out this season and according to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, he took his game to another level this weekend, securing an A+ for his work.
”The best version of Dak Prescott showed up on Sunday Night Football against the Packers,” Sobleski wrote.
“When operating at a high level, Prescott can be as dangerous as any other passer. But a somewhat different and better version appeared against a quality Packers defense.”
Prescott threw for 319 yards with three passing touchdowns. He added a touchdown on the ground as well, doing all he could to will his team to victory. While they didn’t lose, they still came up short in their goal but know Prescott will continue to give them a chance to win if he keeps operating with the precision he showed in Week 4.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc