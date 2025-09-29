George Pickens off to historic start to Dallas Cowboys career
The Dallas Cowboys made an aggressive move to improve the team's receiving corps during the NFL offseason, completing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens following the 2025 NFL draft.
Pickens came with some concerns about off-field drama, but since arriving in Dallas, he has been a model citizen for the team.
Not only has Pickens surprisingly been mentioned as a leader on the field, but he has also been living up to the hype and has been producing in a big way. In Week 4, Pickens had his breakout game in a Cowboys uniform.
Pickens finished the 40-40 tie with 8 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Pickens has been so impressive, in fact, that he's off to a historic start to his Cowboys career.
George Pickens' historic start to Cowboys career
Through the first four weeks of the regular season, Pickens has hauled in 21 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Pickens has now surpassed or matched his touchdown total from two of the past three seasons, and is one away from tying his career high.
But, when it comes to his Dallas tenure, Pickens stands alone.
Pickens has become the first player in Cowboys history to record 300 yards and four touchdowns through his first four games with the team. Before the season, Pickens was predicted to make a historic impact on the Cowboys' offense, and so far, he has delivered.
With CeeDee Lamb likely to miss a few more weeks with a high-ankle sprain, it will be important for Pickens to continue producing at a high level. Up next will be a showdown against the New York Jets in Week 5.
