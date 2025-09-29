Cowboys Country

George Pickens off to historic start to Dallas Cowboys career

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens was acquired in a post-NFL Draft trade, and he has wasted no time making a major impact on the team's offense.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a catch against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after a catch against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys made an aggressive move to improve the team's receiving corps during the NFL offseason, completing a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens following the 2025 NFL draft.

Pickens came with some concerns about off-field drama, but since arriving in Dallas, he has been a model citizen for the team.

Not only has Pickens surprisingly been mentioned as a leader on the field, but he has also been living up to the hype and has been producing in a big way. In Week 4, Pickens had his breakout game in a Cowboys uniform.

MORE: Cowboys' George Pickens flabbergasted to learn NFL games could end in tie

Pickens finished the 40-40 tie with 8 catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Pickens has been so impressive, in fact, that he's off to a historic start to his Cowboys career.

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' disappointing Week 4 tie

George Pickens' historic start to Cowboys career

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens laughs before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens laughs before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Through the first four weeks of the regular season, Pickens has hauled in 21 catches for 300 yards and four touchdowns. Pickens has now surpassed or matched his touchdown total from two of the past three seasons, and is one away from tying his career high.

But, when it comes to his Dallas tenure, Pickens stands alone.

MORE: ‘Best version’ of Dak Prescott earns elite grade despite Cowboys tie

Pickens has become the first player in Cowboys history to record 300 yards and four touchdowns through his first four games with the team. Before the season, Pickens was predicted to make a historic impact on the Cowboys' offense, and so far, he has delivered.

With CeeDee Lamb likely to miss a few more weeks with a high-ankle sprain, it will be important for Pickens to continue producing at a high level. Up next will be a showdown against the New York Jets in Week 5.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers

Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News