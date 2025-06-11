Cowboys' Trevon Diggs reveals surprising comeback goal for 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys are going to need all the help they can get in the secondary in Week 1 when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the defending Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener.
Fortunately, it appears as though they have a chance at getting back arguably their top player.
According to reports from Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs is aiming for a return in Week 1, despite the general consensus indicating that he would miss the start of the regular season.
MORE: Micah Parsons returns to Cowboys practice field, has lengthy convo with Jerry Jones
"Trevon Diggs (knee) says his goal is to return Week 1 of the 2025 season," Watkins wrote on X.
Diggs has been sidelined since the end of the 2024 season so that he could undergo chondral tissue graft surgery on his left knee - a surgery that can take anywhere from 6-12 months to fully recover from.
He underwent his surgery in late January, less than five months ago. Should he indeed be able to return to full form by the season opener, it will have been seven and half months since undergoing the procedure.
Diggs has been showing positive signs of recovery over the last few weeks and was seen at The Star in Frisco working out alongside Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons on Monday.
MORE: Cowboys 'near-perfect' offseason ranks among top in the NFL
The week before, Diggs also posted some impressive workout videos to social media, via Dr. Sharif Tabbah, going through intensive rehab on the field with his medical team.
Dallas will hope that this is the end of the injury saga for Diggs, who has played in just 13 of 31 possible games since receiving a major five-year $97 million extension with $33 million guaranteed in July of 2023, and missed almost all of the 2023 season with a torn ACL.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 big takeaways from Cowboys' first day of mandatory minicamp
Brian Schottenheimer hypes 'excellent' Cowboys offseason, Micah Parsons' leadership
George Pickens trade paying off with 'unguardable' Cowboys WR duo