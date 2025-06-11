Cowboys Country

Cowboys' top rookie already sounds wise beyond his years

The Dallas Cowboys first round selection of the 2025 NFL Draft already sounds wise beyond on his years with his latest comments.

Tyler Reed

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number twelve pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Tyler Booker after he is selected by the Dallas Cowboys as the number twelve pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have put a lot of investment in their offensive line during the last few NFL Drafts. Two years ago, the team selected Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe in the 2024 class. This year, the Cowboys added another college stud with Alabama's Tyler Booker.

If you have the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, like the Cowboys do, it would make sense to make sure he has one of the best offensive lines in the game.

Being young cannot be an excuse for failures, something Guyton and Beebe have already learned, as the pair were starters last season. Booker will now face those same challenges.

However, Booker knows the challenges that stand in front of him. The rookie appeared to be extremely humble and thankful for this opportunity in Dallas when recently speaking with the media.

“I’ve really been enjoying the process overall. I couldn’t ask for a better room of vets. I’m very prideful in knowing the offense. And I want to make sure that I’m not holding this room back by any means. I’m definitely in my playbook a lot to make sure that I’m not gonna hold the offense back," said Booker when talking about his short time with the franchise.

First round picks are the "golden child" in most instances. However, offensive linemen seem to always work in the shadows. Booker appears to be saying and doing all the right things in his young career.

