Cowboys' top rookie already sounds wise beyond his years
The Dallas Cowboys have put a lot of investment in their offensive line during the last few NFL Drafts. Two years ago, the team selected Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe in the 2024 class. This year, the Cowboys added another college stud with Alabama's Tyler Booker.
If you have the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, like the Cowboys do, it would make sense to make sure he has one of the best offensive lines in the game.
Being young cannot be an excuse for failures, something Guyton and Beebe have already learned, as the pair were starters last season. Booker will now face those same challenges.
MORE: Cowboys' Trevon Diggs reveals surprising comeback goal for 2025 season
However, Booker knows the challenges that stand in front of him. The rookie appeared to be extremely humble and thankful for this opportunity in Dallas when recently speaking with the media.
“I’ve really been enjoying the process overall. I couldn’t ask for a better room of vets. I’m very prideful in knowing the offense. And I want to make sure that I’m not holding this room back by any means. I’m definitely in my playbook a lot to make sure that I’m not gonna hold the offense back," said Booker when talking about his short time with the franchise.
First round picks are the "golden child" in most instances. However, offensive linemen seem to always work in the shadows. Booker appears to be saying and doing all the right things in his young career.
