Cowboys should look into 2025 free agent OT to upgrade offensive line
The Dallas Cowboys used their 2024 first-round pick on Tyler Guyton. Guyton was and is supposed to be the guy to feel the hole left by Tyron Smith when the longtime Cowboys star left for the New York Jets before the 2024 season.
However, Guyton's rookie campaign has been less than memorable.
The former Oklahoma star has been less than stellar in his 10 starts with the franchise. Left tackle is a position where a team cannot wait too long for a player to develop, or the chances of your quarterback being left in the dirt begin to rise.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' Tyler Guyton gets rookie grade after rough start
So, what if the team tries to fill that void with a free agent signing in 2025?
There are a few names hitting free agency at left tackle in 2025, including Smith. However, the Cowboys should target Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley has spent nine seasons with the Ravens, starting in all 102 games he has appeared in.
The Ravens' tackle is the perfect example of dependability, which is something the Cowboys are looking for.
Stanley's 2024 has not been up to his usual performances, as he has racked up 12 penalties on the season. However, that number is still smaller than the 16 from Guyton. The former All-Pro is on a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.
Coming into free agency, the Cowboys could land Stanley for an even cheaper deal.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 takeaways from Cowboys' impressive win vs. Buccaneers
7 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys Week 16 win over Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Buccaneers Week 16
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 16 Player of the Game
Mike McCarthy reacts to Dallas Cowboys missing NFL playoffs