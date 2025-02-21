Zack Martin shown love, praise from longtime NFC East rival
On Thursday, future Hall of Famer Zack Martin reportedly informed the Dallas Cowboys he intends to retire from the NFL. Martin has been a mainstay along the offensive line throughout his illustrious 11-year career which included 7 first-time All-Pro honors and 9 Pro Bowl appearances.
After news of Martin's retirement began to make the rounds, he began receiving his flowers from his peers.
Among those to praise Martin and wish him well in the next chapter of life was a longtime NFC East rival, offensive tackle Lane Johnson of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to replace future Hall of Famer with former Pro Bowler
Johnson took to X to share a brief statement on Martin, showing the impact he had around the league.
"Congrats to one of the most dominant & talented players this game has ever seen," Johnson wrote. "The gold standard year in, year out."
Martin was a model citizen for the Cowboys on and off of the field.
MORE: Cowboys predicted among NFL teams 'hit the hardest' in free agency
Whatever he does next, you can be sure Martin will succeed if he puts the same drive and energy behind it. It was a pleasure to watch his successful career and Martin will forever be one of the best Cowboys to ever put on a helmet.
We look forward to seeing him in Canton sooner rather than later.
It's been fun.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys gifted DeMarcus Lawrence replacement in 7-round mock draft
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
3 key Dallas Cowboys free agents among top NFL defenders available
Cowboys named 'best fit' for intriguing young free agent running back
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced