Dallas Cowboys sign running back, move promising guard to IR
The injury bug hit the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Jaydon Blue and tight end Jake Ferguson both suffering injuries. While neither is expected to be out for a significant amount of time, it's likely the Cowboys won't see either in their preseason debut on Saturday.
That might have been the case anyway with Ferguson, but the Cowboys would have liked to see Blue in action against another team. Not only will his loss potentially keep him out on Saturday, but it left them thin at the position.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer reveals 3 positions he's excited to watch in preseason opener
Going forward, that won't be the case. The Cowboys brought back a familiar face as running back Malik Davis was seen on the practice field for walk-throughs on Friday. The team later confirmed they signed Davis, who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Dallas in 2022.
The Florida product appeared in 12 games as a rookie, recording 138 yards and a touchdown. He was waived prior to the start of the 2024 season and signed in January 2025 to a future/reserve deal before being let go in April.
To make room for Davis, the Cowboys sent veteran guard Rob Jones to the IR. Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck. Prior to the injury, he was getting reps with the first team while serving as a mentor to rookie first-round pick Tyler Booker.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys ‘owe it to themselves’ to weigh Micah Parsons trade, NFL analyst says
Dak Prescott gives Cowboys fans hope with Micah Parsons optimism
Jaydon Blue, Jake Ferguson injury updates provide good news to Cowboys
Cowboys could be perfect landing spot for disgruntled Seahawks running back
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie