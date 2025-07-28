Cowboys OL working with starters, mentoring Tyler Booker, suffers serious neck injury
The injury bug is already biting the Dallas Cowboys after the team's first padded practice of this year's training camp in Oxnard, California.
Veteran offensive lineman Rob Jones, who has been working with the starting unit, suffered a serious neck injury during Sunday's practice, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reports Jones "broke a bone in his neck" and is now "expected to miss 2-3 months."
It's a disappointing blow for the Cowboys offensive line. Not only was Jones working with the first-team offense, he was also mentoring first-round pick Tyler Booker. Following Sunday's practice, Jones was even seen coaching Booker up before being diagnosed with the neck injury.
Jones spoke to the media earlier this weekend and raved about Booker's work ethic and potential to be "a great player" in the NFL moving forward.
"I told Book when he first got here, he trained in the offseason, ‘I’m here to help you. Whatever you need help with, I’m going to help you. If I see something, I’m here to tell you. I want you to be the best version of yourself. When you go out there Week 1, it's time to kick those boys.’ That’s what it’s all about," Jones said.
It's an unfortunate development and now puts more pressure on Booker as he likely elevates to the starting unit. Luckily, Jones will still be around to continue mentoring him along the way.
We wish Jones a full and speedy recovery.
