Cowboys star edge rusher listed among top NFL free agents in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys have been hit hard by the injury bug during the 2024-25 NFL season, with star edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence among those who have been forced to miss time.
For Lawrence, his time with the Cowboys could also be nearing its end.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report predicted the Cowboys and Lawrence could part ways with the veteran defensive end favored to join the Detroit Lions.
MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys should consider this defensive mind for head coach
"Lawrence was simply superb this season before the injury. He tallied 14 tackles, four tackles for loss, three sacks, 10 quarterback pressures and a forced fumble in four games. Lawrence should appeal to teams seeking pass-rush help or an improved run defense, though he’s best suited for those utilizing a four-man front," he writes.
"Lawrence would find a terrific fit with the Lions, who should have star edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson back by the spring. Hutchinson will remain Detroit’s primary pass-rusher, but the Lions desperately need a high-end complement."
Another option could be reuniting with Dan Quinn to help bolster the Washington Commanders' defensive line.
"Washington would also serve as a sensible landing spot—and not entirely because former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is now the head coach. Quinn’s presence would undoubtedly be part of the equation, but the Commanders are also set to potentially lose both Dante Fowler Jr. and Clelin Ferrell in 2025 free agency," he adds.
It will be interesting to see how the offseason plays out for the Cowboys, but one things is certain: a lot of changes are coming.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys humiliating Week 10 loss to Eagles
7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10 Player of the Game