Cowboys star guard listed among top NFL free agents in 2025
This season hasn’t gone as planned for the Dallas Cowboys, so it might be time to start looking ahead. Unfortunately, doing so doesn’t paint a brighter picture.
Not only has Dallas become unbelievably frugal in free agency, but they’ve also begun to neglect their own pending free agents. Several staters left this past offseason and there are more stars set for free agency in 2025.
One of those players destined for the open market is the seven-time All-Pro Zack Martin.
MORE:3 reasons Cowboys should consider this defensive mind for head coach
An 11th-year pro, Martin is predicted to head eslewhwre in the offseason by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report. He says Martin isn’t the player he once was, pointing out the increase in pressures he’s given up this season, but believes he can still help someone.
“In pass protection, the soon-to-be 34-year-old just hasn't looked as sharp as he did in years past. He hasn't shown the same ability to recover from poor initial blocks that he did early in his career, which has led to more interior pressures than the Cowboys would like.”
Even with that decline, Knox sees Martin as a one-to-two year starter for a team such as the Chicago Bears or Los Angeles Chargers. Martin, who is still an excellent run blocker, could be the missing piece for a team on the brink of breaking through.
Losing Martin would be a tough blow to this offensive line, but it feels inevitable given the way Jerry Jones and the front office have handled free agents lately.
