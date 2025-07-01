Dallas Cowboys star has ‘great talk’ with fan favorite free agent CB
Ahead of the 2023 season, the Dallas Cowboys pulled off a savvy move when they landed veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts.
In exchange for a mere fifth-round compensatory pick, the Cowboys brought in the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and hoped to pair him with Trevon Diggs. Unfortunately, Diggs suffered a torn ACL after two games, forcing the veteran to move into the CB1 role.
While DaRon Bland made the highlight-reel plays, Gilmore was the one who consistently took on the opposing team's top wideouts. He wasn't the same player we saw early in his career, but the 33-year-old more than held his own.
Gilmore, who was wildly popular in Dallas, wasn't brought back in 2024, however. He wound up signing with the Minnesota Vikings, where he started 15 games. Once again a free agent, Gilmore has yet to sign with a team in 2025, but Cowboys fans have been teased with a potential reunion.
Back in March, Gilmore randomly stopped by The Star in Frisco, but apparently wasn't there for a free agent visit. Still, the dream hasn't died with Juanyeh Thomas reigniting the flames on Tuesday. The Dallas safety tweeted out that he had "great talks" with Gilmore.
There are no signs that the front office is trying to bring Gilmore back, but there's no denying that cornerback is a position of need. That's why it would be a wise move to bring him in and see what's left in the tank.
