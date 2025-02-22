Cowboys Country

Cowboys star tells insane story of former All-Pro OL's freakish strength

Former Dallas Cowboys star offensive tackle Tyron Smith was known for his brute strength, and current Cowboys star Juanyeh Thomas revealed just how freakish it is.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith on the field before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Social media can be a troubling space for NFL athletes, with their own words getting them into trouble or wild criticism and heckling being thrown at them by faceless, crazed fans. But sometimes, it's a place for them to retell some incredible stories from their careers.

Dallas Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas used X this week to reflect on the team's offensive line when it was anchored by the recently retired Zack Marton, Tyron Smith, and Travis Frederick.

One X user shared a photo of the offensive line trio with the caption, "Where did the time go?"

Thomas reported the video with his own comment, sharing just how freakish Tyron Smith's strength was during his time in Dallas.

"During practice in 2023, I blitzed off the edge and tried to hit a move on Tyron. He punched the hell out my chest," Thomas wrote. "My breathing ain’t been right since..."

Ouch.

Smith was always known for his brute strength, but this is next level.

Sure, Thomas was likely speaking hyperbole saying his breath hasn't been right since, but you can guarantee a punch to the chest from Smith knocked the wind out of him. But what a story it is to tell.

