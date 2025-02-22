Cowboys star tells insane story of former All-Pro OL's freakish strength
Social media can be a troubling space for NFL athletes, with their own words getting them into trouble or wild criticism and heckling being thrown at them by faceless, crazed fans. But sometimes, it's a place for them to retell some incredible stories from their careers.
Dallas Cowboys defensive back Juanyeh Thomas used X this week to reflect on the team's offensive line when it was anchored by the recently retired Zack Marton, Tyron Smith, and Travis Frederick.
One X user shared a photo of the offensive line trio with the caption, "Where did the time go?"
MORE: Do the Cowboys already have Zack Martin's replacement on the roster?
Thomas reported the video with his own comment, sharing just how freakish Tyron Smith's strength was during his time in Dallas.
"During practice in 2023, I blitzed off the edge and tried to hit a move on Tyron. He punched the hell out my chest," Thomas wrote. "My breathing ain’t been right since..."
Ouch.
Smith was always known for his brute strength, but this is next level.
Sure, Thomas was likely speaking hyperbole saying his breath hasn't been right since, but you can guarantee a punch to the chest from Smith knocked the wind out of him. But what a story it is to tell.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys gifted DeMarcus Lawrence replacement in 7-round mock draft
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
3 key Dallas Cowboys free agents among top NFL defenders available
Cowboys named 'best fit' for intriguing young free agent running back
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced