Former Cowboys player claims Dallas 'needs to trade' Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few weeks, with reports surfacing that the franchise has even had 'internal discussions' about the idea.
All of which comes after Parsons, who is due a major contract extension in the coming weeks, expressed his desire to stay with the franchise, and even take a pay cut if need be.
However, that has not stopped media pundits from using their platforms to try to push the narrative and boost ratings. Which is exactly what former Cowboys defensive lineman Chris Canty did on ESPN on Wednesday.
"I can't believe I'm about to say this," Canty said on ESPN. "The Dallas Cowboys need to trade Micah Parsons."
Putting aside the idea that Parsons is a generational talent, a top three player at his position, and one of the most feared defenders in all of the NFL, there are reasons that moving on from Parsons could theoretically make sense.
Given that his contract is expected to be quite hefty, it would be rational on paper to move off of a player like that if you're a franchise in the midst of a rebuild. That said, the Cowboys are not in that mode. Not even close as a matter of fact, following the extensions handed out to Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs.
So then if that is not the case, why is Canty suggesting a Parsons trade? Apparently, he belives Parsons is a detriment to the Cowboys culture.
"You don't get closer to winning championships by getting rid of those players, typically," Canty continued. "But when you got somebody that has been as vocal as he has, that has, at various points, gotten himself into trouble with his podcast. Saying certain things about his teammates, about the league, leaving guys out of lists when it comes to top-rated quarterbacks... There's an opportunity for the Dallas Cowboys this offseason to show the rest of the locker room that our culture matters."
Is Parsons outspoken? Yes. Does that come with controversy frome time to time? Absolutely.
However, claiming culture and locker room issues based on that is an argument that holds no water for a multitude of reasons. Not only is Parsons one of the more beloved players in the locker room and one of the unquestioned leaders of the team, but he is also one of the hardest workers. That's not even taking into account the aforementioned talk of pay cuts and wanting to stay in Dallas.
Don't believe it? Just ask CeeDee Lamb, who himself is quite tired of the Parsons narratives and rumors.
"Y'all aren’t tired of this? Every offseason, top of the charts," Lamb said on X in response to Parsons trade rumors. "Let’s just win ball games and that’s with 11! SMH"
And if one of your top players and franchise cornerstones is speaking out against the idea, it is fairly obvious that Parsons is not the one causing issues behind the scenes in Dallas.
