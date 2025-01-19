Cowboys stars argue on social media while Commanders make NFC title game
The Dallas Cowboys missed out on the playoffs this season but several former players made their mark in the NFC Divisional Round for the Washington Commanders.
Dan Quinn took the job with the Washington Commanders and added three big-name free agents from Dallas. On Saturday, they continued their impressive season by knocking off the Detroit Lions, earning a spot in the NFC Championship Game.
That led to a lot of criticism for the Cowboys on social media, which included Dez Bryant calling out the culture in Dallas. Bryant said he was going to speak the truth about the team and called out Jerry Jones for not being focused on winning.
That led to a back-and-forth with current superstar Micah Parsons. The All-Pro pass rusher said he was "irritated" by the post, claiming Bryant had the talent to change the culture during his time.
Bryant continued the conversation by claiming Parsons is "too young to understand" and that he didn't talk to Jones the way others do. He also said the reason players such as Parsons are able to speak freely is due to the changes Dez brought about.
Bryant has never been shy about speaking his mind, but neither has Parsons. Both are also frustrated by the direction the Dallas organization has gone.
Having said that, they're also both mistaken if they believe anyone is changing Jerry Jones at this point.
