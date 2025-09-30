Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Starting DB could miss several weeks, Updated NFC East standings

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Tuesday, September 30.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing Fields.
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to say goodbye to the month of September as we gear up for the second month of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Kinking off the Cowboys' October schedule will be a Week 5 showdown with the winless New York Jets, who will be coming off a short week and a Monday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hopefully, the Cowboys will be able to take advantage of that.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers

While we wait to see what the week will bring leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Jets, let's take a spin around and check out some of the news that we may have missed during the Monday chaos that is making waves online and around social media. Indulge.

Starting safety could miss several weeks

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that starting safety Malik Hooker is in danger of missing multiple weeks after suffering an injury in Week 4, but he is still undergoing more tests.

Updated NFC East standings after Week 4

Following the Cowboys' Week 4 tie, the team holds firm in third place in the NFC East. The good news for Dallas is that a winnable stretch is coming up, so hopefully the team can take advantage of the next few weeks.

