Cowboy Roundup: Starting DB could miss several weeks, Updated NFC East standings
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's time to say goodbye to the month of September as we gear up for the second month of the 2025-26 NFL season.
Kinking off the Cowboys' October schedule will be a Week 5 showdown with the winless New York Jets, who will be coming off a short week and a Monday Night Football loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
MORE: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones shockingly named among biggest winners in Week 4
Hopefully, the Cowboys will be able to take advantage of that.
While we wait to see what the week will bring leading up to Sunday's showdown with the Jets, let's take a spin around and check out some of the news that we may have missed during the Monday chaos that is making waves online and around social media. Indulge.
MORE: Cowboys' top plays & highlights from Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers
Starting safety could miss several weeks
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer revealed that starting safety Malik Hooker is in danger of missing multiple weeks after suffering an injury in Week 4, but he is still undergoing more tests.
MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' disappointing Week 4 tie
Updated NFC East standings after Week 4
Following the Cowboys' Week 4 tie, the team holds firm in third place in the NFC East. The good news for Dallas is that a winnable stretch is coming up, so hopefully the team can take advantage of the next few weeks.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc