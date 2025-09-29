Cowboys’ Jerry Jones shockingly named among biggest winners in Week 4
While the Dallas Cowboys may have walked away from the Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with a frustrating tie, Jerry Jones was able to walk out of AT&T Stadium with his head held high.
The gambler was back at it this offseason as he decided to trade away Micah Parsons, a move that’s been heavily criticized. That criticism would have reached deafening heights had Parsons and the Packers dominated the Cowboys.
MORE: 4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
That could have been the case with Dallas short on offensive linemen, while also being without CeeDee Lamb. Securing a tie under those circumstances, however, is a win for Jones according to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski.
”Former Cowboy Micah Parsons recorded three tackles and a sack, but he didn't wreck the game at AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerry's World. If he did, Jones wouldn't have heard the end of it, being that he tried to justify trading the star pass-rusher to the Packers,” Sobleski said.
“Plus, Jones watched his team score 40 points without star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who's out with a high ankle sprain. He could walk away from this game believing the Cowboys can still be a competitive, high-scoring squad without their best receiver for at least the next few weeks.”
This doesn’t mean Jones won the trade, and no one will know for sure until they see what becomes of the draft picks Dallas acquired. That said, it’s a huge win for Jones who won a small battle while still banking on the long-term gain.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc