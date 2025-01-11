Cowboys' Stephen Jones hilariously trolled during Cotton Bowl national anthem
The Dallas Cowboys have become a laughing stock of the NFL thanks to some head-scratching decisions from the front office, mainly owner and general manager Jerry Jones and his son, executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones.
From questionable contracts to even more questionable trades, and a lack of decisiveness regarding the team's head coach, the Cowboys front office always seems to be battling itself and working against the team's best interest.
So, when the opportunity presents itself, fans in Cowboys Nation and around the league are going to immediately begin trolling.
MORE: Jerry Jones 'loudly booed' during Texas-Ohio State game at AT&T Stadium
The latest opportunity presented itself on Friday night at AT&T Stadium when Jerry World hosted the Cotton Bowl Classic between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes.
Saxophonist Boston Ed Varney was performing the national anthem, and did a fantastic job, but that didn't stop fans from noticing a glaring similarity. He looked like Stephen Jones, and the comparison quickly began making the rounds on social media.
The comments section of the tweet turned into a roast session of Stephen and Jerry Jones.
"They the Jones’s blowing a lot of hot air!," one commenter wrote. Another added, "When your dad won't stop being the GM they say playing the blues gets you through the days."
And it went on for ages: "I will fully support his new passion if he chooses to give up being the cap boy for the Cowboys."
There is no denying the Cowboys faithful are frustrated with the team's lack of success for the past few decades, and the Jones' won't get away from the jokes or criticism until the team returns to glory and finally makes another deep playoff run.
