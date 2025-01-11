Jerry Jones 'loudly booed' during Texas-Ohio State game at AT&T Stadium
The 2024-25 NFL season was a difficult one for the Dallas Cowboys, with the team failing to live up to expectations. It was even more difficult for the team at home where they went 2-7.
While the Cowboys failed to reach the postseason, AT&T Stadium hosted a playoff game on Friday night when the Texas Longhorns met the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Unfortunately, another local team suffered a loss in the stadium.
The Cowboys also managed to take an L, because Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was reportedly "loudly booed" by fans in attendance when he was shown on the jumbotron.
Multiple reporters in attendance relayed the news on social media.
That's a tough look for Jerry, who has been criticized by Cowboys Nations for a string of failures in recent years.
Cowboys fans have launched online petitions to remove Jerry as general manager, and they have even tried to crowdfund a plane to fly with a "Fire the GM" banner over the team facility.
Then, there are fans actually showing up to The Star with signs of their own.
Jerry's latest misstep is his handling of the Mike McCarthy situation, which is going to go down to the wire like contracts with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. We knew that the crowd had already turned against the team's owner and GM, but booing him at his own $1.2 billion palace takes things to another level.
