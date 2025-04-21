Cowboys still suffering from 'most haunting' first-round NFL Draft flop
We're just days away from the Dallas Cowboys making their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Dallas owns pick No. 12 in Round 1, which should allow them the opportunity to select a difference-maker. They're most likely targeting a wide receiver with Tetairoa McMillan as the consensus favorite. There are those, however, who believe they should go after Texas receiver Matthew Golden.
Golden had a sensational season in 2024 with the Longhorns and capped it off with a great showing at the NFL Combine. If Dallas allows the workouts to sway them more than the collegiate production, they could risk repeating a recent draft mistake.
In 2023, the Cowboys fell in love with Mazi Smith from Michigan. Deemed a workout warrior by Bleacher Report's Matt Holder, the Smith selection was named the Cowboys' most haunting pick.
"In the pros, the 2023 first-rounder has continued to struggle to put pressure on the quarterback and, somewhat surprisingly, has also had issues against the run. At this rate, he's close to following in the footsteps of another Wolverine-turned-Cowboy first-round bust, Taco Charlton, who was also considered for this piece." — Holder, Bleacher Report
Smith being selected over Taco Charlton is a huge indictment on his lack of success. Charlton was seen as one of the worst draft busts in team history, putting Smith in some unfavorable company.
Entering his third season in the NFL, Smith will also be on his third defensive coordinator. If he still can't find his footing under Matt Eberflus, his tenure might be done before year four.
