Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 17 risers & fallers
The Dallas Cowboys were dismantled by the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-7, in a game that highlighted the Cowboys' biggest issues in one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory.
Their pass protection was poor, they struggled to stop the run, turned the ball over too many times, and repeatedly made mistakes that stalled or ended drives. This performance encapsulated the challenges the Cowboys have faced throughout the season.
With very few standout performances, here are the Cowboys' players whose stock rose or fell after the win.
Stock Fallers
Cooper Rush, QB
After a brilliant four-week stretch, Cooper Rush was exposed. He completed 15 of 28 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions, including a pick-six. While his status as one of the best backup quarterbacks should remain secure, it's clear he has his limits.
It's worth noting that without CeeDee Lamb in the lineup, there are very few quarterbacks who could have made that game interesting on Sunday.
Jake Ferguson, TE
Jake Ferguson has been somewhat of a disappointment this season, largely due to injuries and the high expectations following his Pro Bowl campaign last year.
Despite his physicality and athleticism, which allow him to create opportunities, Ferguson's performance has not met the hype.
He remains a capable starting tight end but is not someone the Cowboys should invest heavily in, especially with Luke Schoonmaker waiting in the wings. On Sunday, Ferguson had just three catches for 18 yards on five targets and also lost a fumble.
KaVonTae Turpin, WR
Unfortunately for the Cowboys and KaVontae Turpin, it seems clear that Turpin is best suited as a gadget player and kick returner.
Throughout his Cowboys career, he has struggled to make an impact unless the plays are specifically designed for him.
In the recent game, Turpin, starting as the number two receiver, managed just one catch for 16 yards on four targets and added two carries for 18 yards. While his value as a gadget player is significant, there are serious doubts about whether he deserves to become a regular starter.
Risers
Rico Dowdle, RB
Rico Dowdle made history as the first undrafted player in Cowboys history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season and was one of the few bright spots on offense.
With 23 carries, Dowdle gained 104 rushing yards and added one catch for four yards. However, he did lose a fumble, an area that has become a concern for him. Despite this, Dowdle has solidified himself as one of the league's top running backs this season.
Brandin Cooks, WR
Brandin Cooks didn't deliver a Pro Bowl-level performance, but he demonstrated that he still has something left in the tank. Cooks caught four passes for 52 yards on eight targets, showcasing his value as he heads into free agency.
While he may not be a starter in a dominant passing offense at this stage, he certainly deserves a spot in the rotation. His 52 receiving yards were the most he's had all season.
Bryan Anger, P
When the punter's performance stands out, it's usually a sign of a rough day for both the offense and defense. Bryan Anger, one of the league's top punters, had plenty of opportunities to showcase his skills on Sunday.
Anger recorded four punts, averaging 49.5 yards per punt, with two landing inside the 20-yard line and a long punt of 62 yards. At 36 years old, Anger still possesses a powerful leg and contributes to what many consider the best punting and kicking duo in the league.
