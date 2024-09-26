Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 3 risers and fallers

Which Dallas Cowboys players saw their stock rise or fall after Week 2?

Koby Skillern

In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had several players whose stock plummeted in Week 3, with only a few seeing a rise.

In a game where nearly every Cowboys player struggled until the fourth quarter, here are the key stock risers and fallers from the third week.

Stock Fallers

Micah Parsons, Edge

Micah Parsons' stock as a pass rusher remains sky-high, but his effectiveness as a run-stopper has taken a hit, especially when facing dual-threat quarterbacks.

Parsons struggled against Lamar Jackson, consistently losing the read-option battle, as he was unable to anticipate Jackson's moves.

Unfortunately for Parsons, the Cowboys’ defense provided little support, leaving him exposed and unable to make the necessary adjustments to contain Jackson.

Brandin Cooks, WR

Dak Prescott hasn’t been able to establish a rhythm with Brandin Cooks since Week 1, aside from a few curl routes each game.

Cooks was brought in to serve as a deep threat, yet he has yet to be utilized to his strengths, often struggling to create separation on deep routes.

For the Cowboys to turn their 2024 campaign around, they’ll need Cooks to elevate his game and become the explosive playmaker they expected him to be.

Tyler Guyton, OT

Tyler Guyton was always viewed as a project, so his struggles aren’t entirely surprising.

However, he has emerged as a glaring weak link on the offensive line. Guyton has provided little support in the run game, consistently failed to protect Dak Prescott, and has racked up drive-stalling penalties.

Stock Risers

Jake Ferguson, TE

Jake Ferguson returned from injury with an impressive performance, logging six catches for 95 yards.

He also made two tough grabs in tight coverage, showcasing the physicality and toughness the Cowboys desperately need.

Ferguson's ability to win in contested situations sets him apart as a vital asset in the offense, especially when other players seem to shy away from contact.

KaVontae Turpin, WR

It's about time! Kavontae Turpin arguably had his best game yet as a receiving threat, serving as a much-needed spark in an otherwise lackluster performance for the Cowboys last Sunday.

Turpin recorded three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, showcasing his potential as a playmaker.

This performance hopefully signals the beginning of a stronger role for Turpin in the offense, as his speed and agility could make him a game-changing spark plug for the Cowboys moving forward.

Hunter Luepke, FB

Hunter Luepke had two catches for 41 yards, and his performance highlighted the need for him to be a more frequent option in the Cowboys' passing attack.

Given that Dallas' three running backs have struggled to break tackles, it’s puzzling that Luepke hasn’t been utilized more as a running back.

With his elite running ability demonstrated in college, he could be the key to revitalizing the Cowboys’ ground game.

