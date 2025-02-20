Micah Parsons praises Mina Kimes praising his favorite Cowboy, Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons is the best defensive player on the Dallas Cowboys and might be ready to assert himself as the best in the league before long.
That's why he's expected to break the bank as early as this offseason.
MORE: Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons fires back at podcast critics
Parsons heads into the final year of his rookie contract and should be able to command the highest contract for any non-quarterback. He's said it doesn't matter to him if he earns that distinction but even if he doesn't get every penny he can in his new deal, Parsons will get a massive amount of money.
With the front office suddenly becoming incredibly frugal, this has led to a discussion centered around trading Parsons. Former Cowboy Chris Canty jumped into this debate, saying Dallas needs to trade him and load up on draft picks.
That led to opposition from several sports personalities, including Mina Kimes. She took to Twitter to say you don't win by getting rid of players such as Parsons. The All-Pro agreed as he responed to Kimes, saying she makes "too much sense."
Dallas has multiple holes on their roster which is why Canty believes they should consider the bold move.
Even with that being case, Kimes is correct that you don't get better by shipping off building blocks. If the Cowboys were wise, they would shut down the trade talk and lock up their star player before his price tag goes any higher.
